A bizarre incident was spotted during the Wimbledon 2025 when the first round match between Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Taylor Fritz was postponed to a later date as match got suspended midway after the fourth set. Playing with the No. 1 Court retractable roof closed and artificial lights on, the players met up at the net with an official to discuss whether or not to continue in case they wouldn't be able to finish before the tournament's 11:00 PM curfew. Eventually, the chair umpire announced to the crowd the match won't be continued and has been suspended. The two players will resume play tomorrow (July 01). Fritz was visibly frustrated and he also shared on a social media comment that he wanted to continue but Mpetshi Perricard did not. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Records Fastest Serve in the History of Wimbledon; Achieves Feat by Clocking 153 MPH During Clash Against Taylor Fritz in 2025 (Watch Video).

Taylor Fritz vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Wimbledon 2025 Match Suspended

Taylor Fritz and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard’s match at Wimbledon is suspended due to the curfew, which is at 11 pm local time. The crowd is booing. They currently have more than 40 minutes left to play. Fritz wants to continue as long as possible. Totally understand his… pic.twitter.com/75mScXN4Dv — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 30, 2025

Mpetshi Perricard a demandé à ne pas continuer le match contre Fritz selon ce dernier. Le superviseur leur a laissé le choix d’un dernier set avant le couvre feu pic.twitter.com/eo8W6P0by2 — TennisTemple (@tennistemple) July 1, 2025

