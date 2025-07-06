German duo Tim Putz and Kevin Krawietz are clashing with Rinky Hijikata and David Pel in the men's doubles round of 16 match at Wimbledon 2025 on July 6. The Tim Putz and Kevin Krawietz vs Rinky Hijikata and David Pel match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and is organized to be played at Court 14. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Wimbledon 2025 in India. So, fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the Tim Putz and Kevin Krawietz vs Rinky Hijikata and David Pel Wimbledon 2025 men's doubles round of 16 match can tune in to Star Sports TV channels. Fans looking for Wimbledon 2025 live streaming viewing options will get it on the JioHotstar app and website. Novak Djokovic Cruises to Fourth Round of Wimbledon 2025; Registers 100th Win Overall in Competition (Watch Video).

Wimbledon 2025 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

Grandest court! Glorious players! Greatest Grand Slam! 🤩 Gear up for the ultimate tennis showdown, #Wimbledon! 🎾 Catch the action LIVE from 30 JUNE only on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/uryzHLfmAI — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)