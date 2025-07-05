India's Yuki Bhambri and Robert Galloway are facing Nuno Borges and Marcos Giron in the men's doubles second round at Wimbledon 2025 on July 5. The Yuki Bhambri and Robert Galloway vs Nuno Borges and Marcos Giron match is scheduled to commence at approximately 6:40 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at Court 15. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Wimbledon 2025 in India. So, fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the Yuki Bhambri and Robert Galloway vs Nuno Borges and Marcos Giron Wimbledon 2025 men's doubles second round match can tune in to Star Sports TV channels. Fans looking for Wimbledon 2025 live streaming viewing options will get it on the JioHotstar app and website. Wimbledon Breaks Strict All-White Dress Code Rule, Allows Players To Wear Black Armbands To Honour Diogo Jota After His Tragic Death in Car Crash.

Yuki Bhambri-Robert Galloway vs Nuno Borges-Marcos Giron, Wimbledon 2025 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

It’s a SUPER SATURDAY at Wimbledon! 🍓 The Indian stars resume their campaigns in Round 2, while #IgaSwiatek, @janniksin & @DjokerNole look to continue their unstoppable runs! 🙌#Wimbledon2025, Day 6 | SAT, 5th JULY, 3 PM onwards on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/tqvV03vHch — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)