Rafael Nadal has opted out of the Barcelona Open 2023 as he continues to return to match fitness. The 22-time Grand Slam champion took to social media to announce this development as he wrote, " Barcelona is a special tournament for me, because it is my adopted club and because playing at home is always a unique feeling. I am still not ready and therefore, I continue my preparation process for the return to competition." Nadal sustained a hip injury during the Australian Open this year and has been out of action since then. Monte Carlo Masters 2023: Lorenzo Musetti Registers Comeback Victory Over Top Seed Novak Djokovic.

Rafael Nadal Pulls Out of Barcelona Open

Barcelona es un torneo especial para mi, porque es mi club de adopción y porque jugar en casa es siempre una sensación única. Aún no me encuentro preparado y sigo, por tanto, mi proceso de preparación para la vuelta a la competición. pic.twitter.com/ZbgTv20Fo3 — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)