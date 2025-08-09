Rafael Nadal and his wife Maria Francisca Perello have reportedly welcomed their second son, according to several reports in Spain. The couple's second child was reportedly born on Thursday, August 7 and have named him Miquel. Rafael Nadal and his wife Maria Francisca Perello had tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first child in 2022. The 22-time Grand Slam champion had called it quits on his illustrious career last year, retiring from tennis after a Davis Cup match against the Netherlands' Botic Van de Zandschulp. Rafael Nadal was memorably honoured in the presence of his family in a ceremony at the French Open 2025. Rafael Nadal Reflects on His Tennis Retirement, Says He 'Hasn’t Picked Up a Racket in Six Months’.

Rafael Nadal, Wife Maria Francisca Perello Reportedly Welcome Second Child

