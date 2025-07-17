Legendary Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal has shared a post on his social media handle after the great Roger Federer visited the Rafa Nadal Academy. The former tennis player captioned the post, "👋🏼 @rogerfederer! Really enjoyed our morning together at the @rnadalacademy! 🤗." For those unversed, Nadal bid farewell to professional tennis in November last year, after representing Spain for the last time at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga. Meanwhile, the Swiss legend retired a long back in 2022. ‘It’s Time To Step Back…’ Three-Time Grand Slam Finalist Ons Jabeur To Take Break From Tennis (See Post).

Roger Federer Visits Rafael Nadal’s Academy

