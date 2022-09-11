Iga Swiatek found a surprise reward inside her maiden US Open 2022 trophy. The Polish star beat Ons Jabeur in the final to win her second grand slam title this year. During the press conference, she found out that a packet of her favourite dessert tiramisu was inside the trophy. She was amused to get that sweet reward and started to unpack the packet. It must be noted that Swiatek expressed her love for this particular sweet and tried to find out this earlier inside trophies.

Watch the video of Swiatek's tiramisu surprise:

!!!!! pic.twitter.com/87PMt0TfDe — Out of Context Iga Swiatek (@SwiatekOOC) September 11, 2022 'Love For Tiramisu'

From Paris to New York...still looking for the tiramisu 😄 pic.twitter.com/6cOBINQgoO — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) September 10, 2022

'Cookies in there?"

Did we remember to put cookies in there for you, @iga_swiatek? pic.twitter.com/SJNxodOkVs — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2022

