The US Open 2025 round of 16 women's singles competition will continue and in the next match, Iga Swiatek will take on Ekaterina Alexandrova on Monday, September 1. The Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Iga Swiatek match will be played at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. The Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Iga Swiatek US Open 2025 match has a scheduled start time of 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, the broadcast rights of the US Open 2025 are with Star Sports Network, and fans can watch the Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Iga Swiatek live telecast on the Star Sports Network channels. Some fans would be on the lookout for an online viewing option, and they can watch the Elena Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Iga Swiatek US Open 2025 live streaming viewing option on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing one of their subscription plans. US Open 2025: Defending Champion Aryna Sabalenka Storms Into Quarterfinals After Defeating Cristina Bucsa.

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Iga Swiatek US Open 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙤 𝙜𝙡𝙤𝙧𝙮! 🤩@iga_swiatek, @CocoGauff, & @janniksin are just one step away from the Quarter-finals at the @usopen. 🤩 Also watch Indian star #YukiBhambri in Round 2 of the Men’s Doubles 😍#USOpen2025 Main Draw 👉 24th AUG - 7th SEP on Star Sports… pic.twitter.com/sUfRQJCr90 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 1, 2025

