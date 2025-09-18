World No. 2 Iga Swiatek advanced to the women's singles quarterfinal after defeating Romanian Sorana Cirstea in the Round of 16 at the ongoing Korea Open 2025 on Thursday, September 18. The Polish tennis player secured a dominating straight sets (6-3, 6-2) over her opponent. Earlier this year, the Polish star won the Cincinnati Open and Wimbledon title for the first time in her career. US Open 2025: Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori Defend Mixed Doubles Crown After Win Over Iga Swiatek-Casper Ruud.

Iga Swiatek Advances to Women’s Singles Quarterfinal of Korea Open 2025

Swiatek stating well in Seoul 💪 She will face Krejcikova or Raducanu in the quarterfinals.@iga_swiatek | #KoreaOpen pic.twitter.com/xdpfSZ2jP9 — wta (@WTA) September 18, 2025

