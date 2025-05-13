Jack Draper will be up against Corentin Moutet in the Italian Open 2025 Round of 16. The Jack Draper vs Corentin Moutet Men's Singles RO16 match is scheduled to be played at the Super Tennis Arena on May 13, from 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India do not have any live telecast option for the Jack Draper vs Corentin Moutet match. But there's an online viewing option though, as they can watch the Jack Draper vs Corentin Moutet live streaming on Tennis TV after purchasing a subscription. Jannik Sinner Beats Jesper De Jong 6–4, 6–2 in Round 32 of Italian Open 2025, Extends His Unbeaten Streak to 23 Matches.

Jack Draper vs Corentin Moutet Men's Singles RO16 Italian Open 2025:

Day 9: Things get serious 😤 All eyes on the men’s R16 and two women’s QFs. Big names, big stakes#IBI25 | @BMWItalia pic.twitter.com/bHvtIK68zF — Internazionali BNL d'Italia (@InteBNLdItalia) May 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)