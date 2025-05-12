Jannik Sinner showcased his class as he secured a dominant win in the Round of 32 of the Italian Open against Jesper De Jong on May 12. The World No. 1 thrashed his opponent 6-4, 6-2 to secure his place in the Round of 16 in the competition. With this victory, Jannik Sinner has extended his unbeaten streak to 23 matches. Sinner will face Argentine Francisco Cerundolo, who defeated him in their last encounter in Rome two years ago. Jannik Sinner Returns From Doping Ban to Great Fanfare at Italian Open 2025 (Watch Video).

Jannik Sinner Beats Jesper De Jong in Italian Open 32

Sinner d. Jesper De Jong 6-4 6-2 in Rome Jannik wins the 2nd match of his comeback. 23 consecutive wins. 15 consecutive sets. Hasn’t lost a match since last October. ✅4th Rome R16 Tennis has missed its most consistent champion. The best. 🇮🇹❤️ pic.twitter.com/STUYdaHzxE — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 12, 2025

