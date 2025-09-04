Defending champion Jannik Sinner stormed into the US Open 2025 semi-finals after the World No. 1 thrashed Lorenzo Musetti by 6–1, 6–4, 6–2 in the Quarter-Finals of the ongoing Grand Slam event on Thursday, September 4. With this victory, Jannik Sinner reached the semi-finals of every Grand Slam in a season for the first time in his career. Sinner remains undefeated against his fellow Italian player with 16 victories till now. The Italian star has extended his winning streak to 26 matches - tying Novak Djokovic and Ivan Lendl for the third-longest men's major hard-court win streak. Jannik Sinner Beats Vit Kopriva 6-1,6-1,6-1 To Storm Into Second Round of US Open 2025; Defending Champion Notches Up 22-Match Winning Streak at Hardcourt Grand Slams.

Jannik Sinner Storms Into US Open 2025 Semi-Finals

Jannik Sinner's job is tennis. And business is good. pic.twitter.com/gTU6rBZFDG — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 4, 2025

