World Number 1 and defending champion in New York, Jannik Sinner, made quick work of his first-round men's singles US Open 2025 opponent, Vit Kopriva, to storm into the second round with a 6-1,6-1,6-2 victory. Sinner needed just an hour and 38 minutes to wrap up his first-round match on Arthur Ashe Stadium, showing zero to no signs of illness, which forced the Italian to retire from the Cincinnati Open 2025 Final earlier this month.

Jannik Sinner's Winning Run Continues

22-match winning streak at hardcourt Grand Slams 🤯

Jannik Sinner sees off Kopriva 6-1 6-1 6-2 in US Open R1. pic.twitter.com/1FtfI655SU

Sinner has won the last three out of four Grand Slams - US Open 2024, Australian Open 2025, and Wimbledon 2025 - and will be eager to finish the current year on a high, clinching the ongoing US Open to round off a successful year on the circuit. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Reilly Opelka, Casper Ruud Advances to Second Round With Win Over Sebastian Ofner.

With this win, Sinner has notched a 22-match winning streak at hardcourt Grand Slams. On the flipside, this was Kopriva's first-ever main draw appearance at the US Open.

Sinner in round two of the US Open 2025 men's singles competition will square off against Australia's Alexei Popyrin, who gained an easy first-round victory over Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori in straight sets.

