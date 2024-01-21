The match between Jannik Sinner and Karen Khachanov will be played at Margaret Court Arena on Sunday, January 21 and has a scheduled start time of 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open in India. So, the Australian Open 2024 matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports SD/HD channels. Fans can tune into the Sony LIV app on mobile and Smart TV to get the live streaming of the match. Australian Open 2024 Day 7 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Linda Noskova Knocks Out World No 1 Iga Swiatek; Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev Advance.

Jannik Sinner vs Karen Khachanov

Ticket to the quarterfinals hangs in the balance 🎾⚖️ Get ready for the intense battles of Men's Singles in Round 4️⃣ of #AO2024 🥵#SonySportsNetwork #AustralianOpen #AusOpen #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/SPNiZ2Hqrn — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)