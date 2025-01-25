In the summit clash of the Australian Open 2025 in the Women's Singles section, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will meet challenger Madison Keys on January 25. The Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys tennis match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena, and start at 2:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network owns the broadcasting rights for the Australian Open 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options of the Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys match on Sony Sports 3, 4, and 5. Fans can also switch to the Sony LIV app and website to watch live online viewing options of the Australian Open 2025. Novak Djokovic Booed By Crowd After Injury Forces His Exit from Australian Open 2025 Semifinal, Alexander Zverev Asks Fans to 'Show Some Love' (Watch Video).

Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys AO 2025 Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)