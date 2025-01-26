Defending Champion Jannik Sinner will play the Australian Open 2025 Men’s Singles final match against number 2 seed Alexander Zverev. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Men’s Singles Final Match at Australian Open 2025 will be played on Rod Laver Arena on January 26, 2025 and is scheduled approximately at 02:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the Australian Open 2025, and the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Men’s Singles Final Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports 3, 4 and 5. Fans can also enjoy Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Men’s Singles final Match at Australian Open 2025 Live Streaming will be available on the Sony LIV App. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of the Australian Open 2025 Men's Singles Final, A Look at Who Dominates This Rivalry.

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open 2025 Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)