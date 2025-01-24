In the second men's singles semifinal defending champion Jannik Sinner will face Ben Shelton in the Australian Open 2025. The Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton tennis match will be held at Rod Laver Arena, and start approximately around 2:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network owns the broadcasting rights for the Australian Open 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options of the Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton match on Sony Sports 3, 4, and 5. Fans can also switch to the Sony LIV app and website to watch live online viewing options of the Australian Open 2025. Australian Open 2025 Day 12 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Aryna Sabalenka, Madison Keys Advance to Women’s Singles Final; Andrea Vavassorri-Simone Bolelli Reach Men’s Double Summit Clash.

Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton AO 2025 Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)