Looking to win his 100th Australian Open match, Novak Djokovic will take on Alexander Zverev in the men's singles semifinal of the ongoing 2025 edition in Melbourne on January 24. The Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev AO 2025 match will be played at the iconic Rod Laver Arena and will start approximately around 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network owns the broadcasting rights for the Australian Open 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options of the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev match on Sony Sports 3, 4, and 5. Fans can switch to Sony LIV app and website to watch live online viewing options of the Australian Open 2025 as well. Australian Open 2025 Day 12 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Aryna Sabalenka, Madison Keys Advance to Women’s Singles Final; Andrea Vavassorri-Simone Bolelli Reach Men’s Double Summit Clash.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev AO 2025 Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)