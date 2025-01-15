Paris Olympics 2024 gold medallist Qinwen Zheng will lock horns with Laura Siegemund in the second round of women's singles at the Australian Open 2025 on Wednesday, January 15. The Laura Siegemund vs Qinwen Zheng match is slated to be played at the John Cain Arena and it begins approximately at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans looking for Laura Siegemund vs Qinwen Zheng live telecast can watch it on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. SonyLIV will provide Laura Siegemund vs Qinwen Zheng live streaming for those who are searching for Australian Open 2025 online viewing options. Australian Open 2025 Day 3 Highlights, Daily Round-Up and Match Results: India’s Rohan Bopanna Suffers Shocking Defeat, 18-Year-Old Joao Fonesca Secures Huge Win Over Andrey Rublev, and Other Top Results.

