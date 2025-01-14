Day 3 of the Australian Open (AO) 2025 was filled with an action-packed day with players fighting hard with each other to book their place in the next round of the showpiece tournament. In a round of few upsets, Tuesday was one of the most surprising and interesting days in the Australian Open 2025 tournament. Brazil's Joao Fonseca secured a huge win over Russian Andrey Rublev in straight sets 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-6(5). The match lasted for two hours and 23 minutes, where the 18-year-old Brazilian dominated over the ninth-seeded Russian player. It is to be noted that Joao Fonseca is making his debut in the Australian Open 2025. The teen sensation from Brazil came into Round 1 on a 14-match hot winning streak. Fonseca also became the second teenager since 1973 to beat a top-10-ranked tennis player in his first Grand Slam match. Australian Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev Survives Kasidit Samrej Scare To Avoid Historic Upset.

In the men's singles match, fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev had to grind himself to secure a fighting victory over Thailand's Kasidit Samrej. Daniil Medvedev won the first set, but Samrej stunned his opponent by winning the next two sets. The fifth-seeded held his nerve in the last two sets and secured a fighting win 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, and 6-2. Medvedev will face unseeded American Learner Tien in the second round of the Australian Open 2025.

In a heartbreaking moment for the Indian fans, defending champion Rohan Bopanna and Nicolas Barrientos suffered a straight defeat in the first round of men's doubles in the Australian Open 2025. The Indo-Colombian duo started on a good note but couldn't hold it for too long. Spain's Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar defeated them 5-7, 6-7 (5) in a contest that lasted nearly two hours. Bopanna, who won the Australian Open 2024 with Matthew Edben of Australia, became the oldest man to win the Grand Slam title in the Open Era. However, his partnership with his Australian partner ended after the 2024 ATP finals. After that, the ace Indian tennis player paired up with Nicolas Barrientos. Australian Open 2025: Defending Men’s Doubles Champion Rohan Bopanna Suffers Shock First Round Exit.

Other Top Results at Australian Open 2025 Day 3

Fourth-seeded Taylor Fritz of America defeated his countrymen Jenson Brooksby 6-2, 6-0, 6-3 and moved to round two of the Australian Open 2025.

In women's singles, eighth-seeded Emma Navarro defeated her fellow American Peyton Stearns in a tough match that lasted three hours and 20 minutes. Emma Navarro won the game 6(5)-7, 7-6(5), 7-5.

Madison Keys also faced Ann Li of America. Madison secured a straight-set win, 6-4, 7-5 victory.

Jasmine Paolini and Elena Rybakina also won their respective women's singles matches in round one. Paolini defeated Sijia Wei 6-0, 6-4. The 2022 Wimbledon Champion, Rybakina, thrashed Emerson Jones 6-1, 6-1.

Day 4 of the Australian Open 2025 will see several big names facing their opponents to qualify for the next round. Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, and others will be seen on the court on Day 4 of the grand tournament.

