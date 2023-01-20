World no.6 Maria Sakkari will face Chinese tennis star Zhu Lin in her next match at the Australian Open 2023 on Friday, January 20. The match will commence after 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the Australian Open 2023 in India. You can watch the Maria Sakkari vs Zhu Lin match live on Sony Sports 2. Meanwhile, Sony Liv will provide the live streaming of the game. Rafael Nadal Sidelined For 6-8 Weeks With Grade 2 Hip Injury After Crashing Out of Australian Open 2023.

Maria Sakkari vs Zhu Lin On Sony Sports Network

Women's Singles Tennis action continues on Matchday 5 of #AO2023 🎾⚔️ Here's how tomorrow's day will unfold 👇#SonySportsNetwork #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/ps22DiiBDd — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 19, 2023

