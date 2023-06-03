Novak Djokovic found it hard to contain his laughter as Serbian journalists gave him bananas, water, a magnet and dates at the French Open 2023 press conference. The journalists walked up to him and gave him these items which he also posed a bit later on. After Djokovic's second-round win in the tournament, he made gestures towards his team box and when asked, he said, “Bananas, dates and water,” he replied at the time. “I mean, I don’t understand. I ask them every time and they don’t understand me. “So I show them this (gesturing), it means banana, this means date and this means water. And they don’t understand.” What Was That Thing on Novak Djokovic's Chest at the French Open 2023? Tennis Star Jokes It's Connected to Iron Man.

