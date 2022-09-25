The 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic praised the Laver Cup’s concept stating it is unique. He also said that the tournament creates beautiful memories for the players. Djokovic made an impressive return after a break as the Team Europe star thrashed Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-3 on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The 35-year-old Tennis star then won a doubles match alongside Matteo Berrettini against Jack Sock and Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-2 to put Team Europe 8-4 up heading into the final round of matches on Sunday.

Novak Djokovic is thriving at #LaverCup London 2022. pic.twitter.com/ioqiTSzCBH — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 24, 2022

