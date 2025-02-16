After recovering from injury sustained during Australian Open 2025, Novak Djokovic was seen practicing and active again. He will participate in the Qatar Open 2025 with the first-round match against Marco Barretinni scheduled on February 17. Ahead of the Qatar Open, the star was seen playing padel with Football Stars Marco Verratti and David Silva. Serbian ace shared the pic on social media. Novak Djokovic Recreates Lionel Messi’s ‘Que Miras Bobo’ Moment, Tags Retiring Argentine Tennis Star Diego Schwartzman.

Novak Djokovic Plays Padel With Football Stars Marco Verratti and David Silva

Screengrab of Novak Djokovic's Instagram Reel

