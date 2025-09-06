Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 6 to reach the US Open 2025 final. In a blockbuster of a match that lasted more than two hours, it was Carlos Alcaraz who came out on top in the end, securing a 6-4, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 over the Serbian tennis great. Carlos Alcaraz's US Open 2025 semi-final victory was also the first time that he beat Novak Djokovic on a hard court. The 22-year-old produced a performance to remember as he did not drop a set in the match and now will eye what would be a sixth career Grand Slam title. On the other hand, Novak Djokovic's wait for a 25th Grand Slam title continued with this result. Also, Carlos Alcaraz has now made it to the final of the last eight tournaments that he has competed in, which goes to show his incredible consistency. This was also the second time that Carlos Alcaraz has reached the US Open final in his career. Novak Djokovic Showcases His Dance Moves After Defeating Taylor Fritz in US Open 2025 Quarter-Final Match, Video Goes Viral.

Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz defeats Novak Djokovic for the very first time on hard courts! pic.twitter.com/H2ONU47L0a — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2025

