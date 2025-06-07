Paris [France], June 7: The world number one Jannik Sinner outclassed Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic in an incredible win in the semifinal clash of the ongoing French Open title, sealing a title clash against Carlos Alcaraz on Friday night. Sinner defeated three-time French Open winner and 100-time tour-level titlist by 6-4, 7-5, 7-6(3), with the match featuring points earned all over the tennis court, Sinner's precision and power and his great serve. This all overwhelmed the 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic and helped the 23-year-old set up a first-ever major final between players born in the 2000s. French Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Ends Iga Swiatek’s 26-Match Winning Streak, Enters Roland Garros Final for the First Time.

This is also the first time since 1984 that the world no 1 and 2 in both men's and women's singles have reached the finals of Roland Garros. Though the match was one-sided as reflected by the scoreline, it did have many thrills and moments of genius from the 38-year-old Djokovic, who produced some great shots. But he let slip three set points on return at 5-4 in the third set, and Sinner's relentless hard work and consistency reaped rewards. Speaking after the match, the world number one said, as quoted by ATP's official website, "It was such a special occasion for me, playing against Novak in the semi-final of a Grand Slam. It is just amazing, and I had to step up and play the best tennis I could. I am very happy with how I handled the situation, but this shows again what a role model he is for all of us and especially for us young players."

"What he (Djokovic) is doing is incredible, and I wish him only the best for the rest of the season. I think we are all very lucky to see him playing such high-level tennis, it is amazing," he added. Alcaraz stands one victory away from defending his crown at Paris after Italy's Lorenzo Musetti retired in the fourth set of their gripping semi-final clash on Friday . The 22-year-old Spaniard led Musetti 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-0, 2-0 when the Italian retired from the match after two hours and 25 minutes. French Open 2025: Coco Gauff Beats Lois Boisson To Set Up Final With Aryna Sabalenka.

With the scoreline reading 0-5 in the third set, Musetti called the physio to receive treatment on his upper left leg. He continued to struggle and eventually retired from the match. "It is never great getting through or winning a match like this. Lorenzo is a great player. He has had an incredible clay season. [He is] one of the few players who have achieved at least the semi-finals at all the biggest events on clay. I think just four players had done that before... I always wish him all the best and a quick recovery, and hopefully, we will enjoy his tennis pretty soon," Alcaraz said in his on-court interview, as quoted by ATP.

Following his triumph, Alcaraz became the fifth-youngest player to reach five Grand Slam finals in the Open Era. He is the third active men's player to achieve that feat after Serbian maestro Novak Djokovic (37) and Russian star Daniil Medvedev (6). (ANI)

