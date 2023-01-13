Novak Djokovic will take on Nick Kyrgios in The Arena Showdown on Friday, January 13. The charity match is all set to start at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Rod Lever Arena, Melbourne. This will serve as a practice match for both stars ahead of the Australian Open 2023. The Arena Showdown match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Ten 5. You can also watch the live streaming of the game on the Sony Liv app and website. Rafael Nadal Handed Tough Draw, To Open Against Jack Draper; Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios in Same Quarter at Australian Open 2023.

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios On Sony Liv

This @NickKyrgios 🆚 @DjokerNole has the perfect recipe for 𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙪𝙣𝙡𝙞𝙢𝙞𝙩𝙚𝙙 🍿 An arena showdown clash on 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝟏𝟑𝐭𝐡 😱 before the potential bigger QF clash at #AO2023 main ⚔️🔥 Enjoy every second, LIVE on #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/GesWWuw1vD — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) January 13, 2023

