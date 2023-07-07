Novak Djokovic, the defending champion at this year's Wimbledon, will be facing Stan Wawrinka in a men's singles third-round match on July 7. The Centre Court would be hosting what promises to be an epic showdown between these two players. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Wimbledon 2023 in India. Fans who want to watch live telecast of the matches can do so on the Star Sports 2/HD and Select channels. Disney+ Hotstar, on the other hand, will provide live streaming of the matches in Wimbledon 2023 but at the cost of a subscription fee. Wimbledon 2023: Frances Tiafoe, Mikael Ymer Advance to Third Round; Andy Murray Takes Lead Before Game Suspension.

Novak Djokovic vs Stan Wawrinka

