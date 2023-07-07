London [UK], July 7 (ANI): America's Frances Tiafoe, seeded 10th clinched a comfortable win with a 7-6(11), 6-4, 6-2 against Dominic Stricker at Wimbledon on Thursday, while Mikael Ymer made an upset by defeating ninth seed Taylor Fritz with a terrific comeback in the game with 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Tiafoe, who defeated Wu Yibing on Wednesday to start his campaign, maintained his excellent play to reach the third round for the fifth consecutive major tournament. The American won the final two sets after fending off four set points in a lengthy opening tie-break.

"That first [set] was everything, I wasn't playing my best in the first, but was serving well. I had a bunch of aces today, so I think that was the difference. And then experience, I think that was the biggest thing probably, especially in that first set. I loosened up quite a lot after that," Tiafoe said in a post-match interview to ESPN.

Tiafoe will next face 21st seed Grigor Dimitrov, a 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 winner against Ilya Ivashka.

"I have a tonne of belief that I can be here deep in the second week and really contend for this thing, I'm just getting the proper rest and being a pro's pro, and hopefully the stars align," Tiafoe said.

Meanwhile, Fritz had a two sets and a break lead over Ymer, but Ymer made a came back to reach the Wimbledon third round for the first time.

Ymer will clash with Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan, who defeated Oscar Otte 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(3) on Thursday.

On the other hand, Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray will have to step in on Friday to advance to the third round as the game got suspended on Thursday due to curfew. The next day, he will try to win one more set against Stefanos Tsitsipas to advance to the third round. Murray is leading with 6-7(3), 7-6(2), 6-4.

Before darkness descended on the All England Lawn Tennis Club on Thursday evening, third seed Daniil Medvedev was two games away from defeating Adrian Mannarino.

Medvedev will take a 6-3, 6-3, 4-4 lead into Friday, with Mannarino to serve when the match resumes. (ANI)

