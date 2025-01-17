Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Machac, Australian Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Aus Open Men's Singles Third Round Tennis Match?

Novak Djokovic in his last outing secured an easy win but the things will be not be easier for the Serbian tennis ace this time around as he will battle Tomas Machac who is in decent form. Scroll down for live streaming and telecast details.

Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Machac, Australian Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Aus Open Men's Singles Third Round Tennis Match?
Novak Djokovic (Photo Credit: 'X'/BrisbaneInternatial)
Socially Team Latestly| Jan 17, 2025 01:40 PM IST

Novak Djokovic will be in action once again and will take on Tomas Machac in the third round of the men's singles match in the Australian Open 2025 on Friday, January 17. The Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Machac's much-awaited encounter will be hosted at the Rod Laver Arena. The Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Machac third-round Australian Open 2025 men's singles match is expected to start at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Machac match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 5 TV channel. Fans in India can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the live streaming of the Learner Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Machac Australian Open 2025 encounter. Australian Open 2025: Two-Time Defending Champion Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Clara Tauson To Advance to Fourth Round.

Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Machac Live Streaming and Telecast Details of Australian Open 2025

