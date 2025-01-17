Melbourne, Jan 17 (AP) It wasn't often pretty, but two-time defending Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka extended a few impressive streaks on Friday while becoming one of the first players to advance to the fourth round of the year's opening Grand Slam tournament.

In a tougher-than-expected match, Sabalenka beat Clara Tauson 7-6 (5), 6-4 in a poor early serving display by both players to open the sixth day of play on Rod Laver Arena. It was Sabalenka's eighth match victory in a row to start the season after winning the Brisbane International 10 days ago, and her 17th win in a row at Melbourne Park.

Also Read | Pakistan vs West Indies Free Live Streaming Online, 1st Test 2025: How To Watch PAK vs WI Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

As well, it's been nearly three years — the 2022 French Open — that the top-ranked Sabalenka has failed to advance past the third round of any Grand Slam tournament in which she played.

Both players lost their first three service games, and it became seven service breaks in a row when Sabalenka lost her fourth service game at love. After Tauson fired an unreturnable backhand cross-court to set up break point, Sabalenka managed a wry smile.

Also Read | BCCI Issues New Policy Guidelines for Team India To Limit Travel, Baggage, Family Visits.

Tauson finally held a service game to lead 5-3 and Sabalenka also won her service game to stay in the first set. But no surprise — the Danish player lost her service while serving for the first set to leave it at 5-5, eventually going to a tiebreaker which Sabalenka won despite leading 4-1, taking the opening set in 63 minutes.

“The conditions are really tough to serve, heavy conditions,” Sabalenka said.

“It was really important to get all of those breaks back. It could have gone either way.”

Sabalanka broke Tauson's serve in the third game of the second set and from there the odds were in Sabalenka's favor — when Sabalenka has an early break in a set, she wins it 88% of the time. But she still needed a break after seven deuces in the ninth game to put her in control and served out the match — after saving two break points in the final game.

“That was a great battle, she played unbelievable tennis,” Sabalenka said.

“I am super happy I was able to push myself. I told myself, well girl, you are tough.' So many times I thought I was done.”

In another early match Friday, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat Laura Siegemund 6-1, 6-2 to also advance to the fourth round. Siegemund beat Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen in the second round. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)