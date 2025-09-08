Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner to win the US Open 2025 men's singles title at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Sunday, September 7. The Spaniard produced a magnificent performance to down the Italian 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at Flushing Meadows and gain some redemption for the Wimbledon 2025 final defeat on July 13. This was a second US Open title for Carlos Alcaraz, who had a great tournament and deservedly emerged victorious in the end. The 22-year-old also bagged his sixth Grand Slam title with this victory over the reigning US Open champion and he has also become the new world no 1 in the ATP Rankings, which will be updated on September 8. This would be the first time since 2023 that Carlos Alcaraz has become no 1. Aryna Sabalenka Kisses Boyfriend Georgios Frangulis in the Stands After Winning US Open 2025 Women's Singles Title With Victory Over Amanda Anisimova (Watch Video).

Carlos Alcaraz Wins US Open 2025 Title

CARLOS ALCARAZ IS A SIX-TIME GRAND SLAM CHAMPION! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/PKOOVZTF4F — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2025

