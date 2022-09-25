Roger Federer has called times on his tennis career after playing in Laver Cup 2022. He played his final game in the sports with his long-time rival Rafael Nadal against Team World in London. After his retirement, Nadal congratulated the Swiss legend for everything he has done in his career and wished him good luck for the future.

Rafael Nadal's Tribute to Roger Federer:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ATP Tour (@atptour)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)