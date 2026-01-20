Shares of Federal Bank (NSE: FEDERALBNK) witnessed a low opening on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, trading at approximately INR 125.94 during the early morning session. The shares of PNB Bank Limited plunged by 1.90% on January 20. "Wealth management will remain a core focus area for the Federal Bank, with both organic and inorganic expansion forming a central part of its strategy," CNBC TV18 quoted Executive Director Harsh Dugar as saying. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 20, 2026: Adani Power, Tata Capital and Oberoi Realty Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

Federal Bank Share Price Today, January 20:

(Photo Credits: NSE)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)