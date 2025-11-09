Amid an ongoing government shutdown and financial crunch, US President Donald Trump has renewed his criticism of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), calling it “really bad Obamacare.” In a post on X amplified by the White House, Trump urged Senate Republicans to stop sending “hundreds of billions of dollars” to “money-sucking insurance companies” and instead redirect the funds “directly to the people.” His proposal would shift federal healthcare subsidies away from insurers, giving Americans direct control over their medical spending. While no legislative blueprint has been released, the plan aligns with conservative calls for health savings accounts and reduced government bureaucracy. Supporters argue this approach empowers citizens and increases transparency, while critics warn it could undermine existing healthcare protections. Trump’s renewed push underscores his administration’s intent to overhaul the ACA and redefine federal healthcare policy amid fiscal uncertainty. ‘He Will Never Let You Down’: Donald Trump Endorses Vivek Ramaswamy for Governor of Ohio.

US President Donald Trump Tells Senate Republicans to Send Federal Health Insurance Money ‘Directly to the People’

"I am recommending to Senate Republicans that the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars currently being sent to money sucking Insurance Companies in order to save the bad Healthcare provided by ObamaCare, BE SENT DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE..." - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/3plPUvUN1p — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 8, 2025

BREAKING: Trump says 'no more money' for 'really bad Obamacare' pic.twitter.com/bq3aCUEX0A — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 8, 2025

