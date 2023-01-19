Ramkumar Ramanathan and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela will begin their Australian Open 2023 campaign on Thursday, January 19 against Greek duo Stefanos Tsitsipas and Petros Tsitsipas. The match will commence after 9.25 pm IST(Indian Standard Time) at Melbourne Park, Melbourne. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Australian Open 2023. So you can watch the Ramkumar Ramanathan and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela vs Stefanos Tsitsipas and Petros Tsitsipas match on Sony Sports 5. If you want to enjoy the live streaming, you may tune into the Sony Liv app and website. Rafael Nadal Leaves Rod Laver Arena Amid Applause From Fans After His Second Round Defeat to Mackenzie McDonald at Australian Open 2023 (Watch Video).

Men's Doubles First Round Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Up next 👉🏼 Indian stars in action in the First round of Doubles at the #AustralianOpen 🇮🇳 Watch them LIVE on Tennis’ biggest stage tomorrow, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺 #SlamOfTheGreats #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/4zCSGr41gM — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 18, 2023

