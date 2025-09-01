India's Yuki Bhambri and New Zealand's Michael Venus will now be up against Gonzalo Escobar and Miguel Ángel Reyes-Varela in the second round of men's doubles at US Open 2025 on Monday, September 1. The Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus vs Gonzalo Escobar and Miguel Ángel Reyes-Varela match is set to be played at Court 11 and it has an approximate start time of 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of US Open and fans are likely to find the Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus vs Gonzalo Escobar and Miguel Ángel Reyes-Varela live telecast on its channels. There's also an online viewing option with fans being able to watch the US Open live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz Make History To Reach Quarterfinal.

Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus vs Gonzalo Escobar and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela US Open 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙤 𝙜𝙡𝙤𝙧𝙮! 🤩@iga_swiatek, @CocoGauff, & @janniksin are just one step away from the Quarter-finals at the @usopen. 🤩 Also watch Indian star #YukiBhambri in Round 2 of the Men’s Doubles 😍#USOpen2025 Main Draw 👉 24th AUG - 7th SEP on Star Sports… pic.twitter.com/sUfRQJCr90 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)