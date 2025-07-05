India's N Sriram Balaji and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela will face off against Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers in men's doubles second round at Wimbledon 2025 on July 5. The N Sriram Balaji and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela vs Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers match is slated to begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at Court 14. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Wimbledon 2025 in India. So, fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the N Sriram Balaji and MA Reyes-Varela vs Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers Wimbledon 2025 men's doubles second round match can tune in to Star Sports TV channels. Fans looking for Wimbledon 2025 live streaming details will get it on the JioHotstar app and website. Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Jan-Lennard Struff 6–1, 3–6, 6–3, 6–4 To Reach Fourth Round, Defending Champion Extends His Winning Streak.

N Sriram Balaji-MA Reyes-Varela vs Horacio Zeballos-Marcel Granollers, Wimbledon 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

It’s a SUPER SATURDAY at Wimbledon! 🍓 The Indian stars resume their campaigns in Round 2, while #IgaSwiatek, @janniksin & @DjokerNole look to continue their unstoppable runs! 🙌#Wimbledon2025, Day 6 | SAT, 5th JULY, 3 PM onwards on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/tqvV03vHch — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 5, 2025

