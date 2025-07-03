In a rescheduled first-round match, Learner Tien and Aleksandar Kovacevic will face off against India's N Sriram Balaji and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela in men's doubles at Wimbledon 2025 on July 3. The Aleksandar Kovacevic and Learner Tien vs N Sriram Balaj and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela match is slated to begin at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be played at Court 7. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Wimbledon 2025 in India. So, fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the Learner Tien and Aleksandar Kovacevic vs N Sriram Balaji and MA Reyes-Varela Wimbledon 2025 match can tune in to Star Sports TV channels. Fans looking for Wimbledon 2025 live streaming details will get it on the JioHotstar app and website. John Cena Attends Wimbledon 2025, WWE Undisputed Champion Spotted Enjoying Tennis Alongside Wife Shay Shariatzadeh (Watch Video).

Wimbledon 2025 Live Streaming

There is only 𝙾𝙽𝙴 𝚆𝙸𝙼𝙱𝙻𝙴𝙳𝙾𝙽! ✨ The oldest Grand Slam returns... where champions chase the challenge of grass to win the crown jewel of Tennis! 🏆#Wimbledon2025 | Starts 30 JUN, MON, 3 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/fuapIPsZHL — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 28, 2025

