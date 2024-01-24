Rohan Bopanna is on the cusp of a significant milestone in his memorable career as he is set to become the world's no 1 ranked player in men's doubles rankings after he and Matthew Ebden entered the Australian Open 2024 semifinals on Wednesday, January 24. While being world no 1 is a massive achievement in itself, Bopanna would become the oldest-ever player to have achieved this feat, at 43 years of age. The Indian tennis star entered this maiden Australian Open 2024 semifinal after he and Ebden beat Argentina's Maximo Gonzalez-Andres Molteni at the Margaret Court Arena. Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Enter Men’s Doubles Semifinal at Australian Open 2024 With Victory Over Maximo Gonzalez-Andres Molteni.

Rohan Bopanna Set to Become New World No 1

Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna set to become oldest World No. 1 in men's doubles after reaching maiden Australian Open semifinal in Melbourne.#AustralianOpen2024 (PTI File Photo) pic.twitter.com/IQYIo8zF2C — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 24, 2024

