Rohan Bopanna and his partner Adam Pavlasek advanced to the third round of men's doubles in the French Open 2025 on May 30. The Indo-Czechia duo got the better of France's Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia 6-2, 7-6(5) to make it through to the pre-quarterfinals of Roland Garros. The team of Rohan Bopanna and Adam Pavlasek will now lock horns with Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara in the third round. Earlier, another Indian, Yuki Bhambr,i also progressed to the third round of the French Open 2025 men's doubles alongside his American partner Robert Galloway. Rohan Bopanna, Adam Pavlasek Advance to Men's Doubles Second Round at French Open 2025 With Victory Over USA's Robert Cash and James Tracy.

Rohan Bopanna, Adam Pavlasek in Third Round of French Open 2025

Rohan Bopanna and Adam Pavlasek storm into R3 at Roland Garros with a 6-2, 7-6(5) win over France’s Doumbia/Reboul💥🎾#RolandGarros #Bopanna pic.twitter.com/4o9NDrkPif — FanCode (@FanCode) May 30, 2025

