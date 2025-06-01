India's Rohan Bopanna will be in action with his partner Adam Pavlasek, will take on the duo of Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara in the third round of the men's doubles fixture of the ongoing French Open 2025. The men's double clash is expected to begin at 3:40 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Rohan Bopanna-Adam Pavlasek vs Henry Patten-Harri Heliovaara French Open 2025 match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025 in India. Fans in India can also avail themselves of live streaming viewing options for the Rohan Bopanna-Adam Pavlasek vs Henry Patten-Harri Heliovaara French Open 2025 Roland Garros third-round men's doubles match on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and website. Doubles Third Round in French Open 2025 With Victory Over France's Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia.

Rohan Bopanna-Adam Pavlasek vs Henry Patten-Harri Heliovaara, French Open 2025 Live

𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐞𝐲𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬! 👀 Rohan Bopanna & Yuki Bhambri in Third Round Men's Doubles action at Roland-Garros. Cheer for them LIVE on Sony Sports Network!#SonySportsNetwork #RolandGarros #RG25 pic.twitter.com/MAHsf9qTnb — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 1, 2025

