Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden have entered the men's doubles semifinal at the Australian Open 2024 after beating Maximo Gonzalez-Andres Molteni in the quarterfinal at the Margaret Court Arena on Wednesday, January 24. The Indo-Australian pair got the better of the Argentine duo 6-4, 7-6 (5) in what was a dominant performance to secure a spot in the semifinal of the year's first Grand Slam. With this, Bopanna also is set to become the oldest world no 1 doubles player at 43 years of age, in what is yet another achievement of his career.

Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Enter Australian Open 2024 Semis

Start your day with this rocking update folks 🔥🔥🔥 43 yrs young Rohan Bopanna is going to be new World No. 1 in Doubles. Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden beat 6th seed Argentinian pair of Gonzalez & Molteni 6-4, 7-6 to storm into SEMIS of Australian Open. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/Zv3pIWjgJJ — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) January 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)