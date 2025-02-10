Serena Williams made a surprise appearance and left fans stunned with her dance moves during the Super Bowl 2025 half-time performance by Kendrick Lamar. The highly popular rapper performed his Grammy Award-winning 'Not Like Us', the diss track that was released during his feud with popular Canadian rapper Drake, and the camera showed the tennis great show her dance moves to the song. The video of Serena Williams dancing during the Super Bowl 2025 half-time show surprised fans as they did not expect it all and the video of the same went viral. The 23-time Grand Slam singles winner also shared a clip from backstage while sharing which she wrote, "Let’s go Super Bowl halftime??! I died a little!" Serena Williams Pays Touching Tribute to Rafael Nadal, Says ‘Choked Up With Rafa’s Retirement’ (Watch Video).

Serena Williams Dancing to Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' at Super Bowl 2025

Another Video

Serena Williams makes an appearance during Kendrick Lamar's performance of "Not Like Us" at the #SuperBowlLIX halftime show pic.twitter.com/3LzvubFcWs — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2025

Serena Williams Shares Clip from Super Bowl 2025 Backstage

Let’s go Super Bowl halftime??! I died a little! 💃🏿 pic.twitter.com/MxEZTl7NUv — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) February 10, 2025

'Behind the Scenes'

A little behind the scenes pic.twitter.com/PGOQYZnBEW — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) February 10, 2025

