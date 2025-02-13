International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah took to his social media platform to congratulate his good friend and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on the massive viewership of Super Bowl LIX, which ended up being won by the Philadelphia Eagles in a one-side contest against Kansas City Cheifs. The 59th edition of the Super Bowl garnered a total of 127.7 million US viewers across TV and streaming platforms. Shah met with Goodell during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and gave the NFL Commissioner an India jersey. Philadelphia Eagles Win Super Bowl 2025, Beat Two-Time Defending Champions Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to Clinch Title

Jay Shah Congratulates Philadelphia Eagles and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

Congratulations to the @NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell on Super Bowl LIX averaging a record 127.7 million US viewers across television and streaming platforms. And well done to the Philadelphia Eagles for winning the title. pic.twitter.com/x9TrIg5LaI — Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)