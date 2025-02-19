Drake's ongoing clash with Kendrick Lamar has continued to fuel public interest, reigniting controversy with every new twist. Their feud reached new heights during this year's Super Bowl when Lamar performed his contentious track "Not Like Us" at halftime, leaving fans divided. Now, the Canadian rapper is once again making headlines, this time for an unusual incident involving a drone. A viral video shows Drake inside his Sydney penthouse, visibly enraged after noticing the drone hovering over his laptop, displaying gambling sites. In a fit of anger, he could be seen throwing his slipper at the intruder, but the drone managed to escape. Speculation has emerged, with some questioning if it's a rigged stunt for 'stake' to stay in the limelight. ‘Criminal Paedophile’: Rapper Drake Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Universal Music Group Over Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Track.

Angry Drake Throws Slipper at Drone - Watch Video

Someone flew a drone to Drake’s penthouse in Sydney, Australia and caught him gambling 😭 pic.twitter.com/1M5xKpmJx9 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 18, 2025

Internet User Calls Drake's Act - 'Staged'

Staged, drone pilot sitting in the corner. pic.twitter.com/ibH3750g3H — Mr Commonsense (@fopminui) February 19, 2025

'Stake' It Is?

i am not affiliated with stake 😂 there’s literally no stake logo on the video either pic.twitter.com/fF7Wlafw88 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 19, 2025

'Ad in Disguise'

Pretty sure this is an ad in disguise. Congratulations you’re now part of the marketing team at stake. — XRP Wealth for the People (@WealthyXRP) February 19, 2025

'So Staged'

This is so staged it’s insulting he thought we would believe this — Emmy (@Emmmyalluu) February 18, 2025

