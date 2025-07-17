In a very unfortunate incident, former American footballer Bryan Braman died aged 38 after losing battle against an aggressive form of cancer. He used to play for Philadelphia Eagles as a linebacker and has also won the Super Bowl. Braman was diagnosed by cancer in February and on July 3, 2025, it was publicly reported that Braman was battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer, and a GoFundMe campaign was launched with a goal of $25,000 to assist with medical expenses. The fundraiser ultimately raised over $88,000, including a $10,000 donation from his former teammate J.J. Watt. Cal Raleigh's Old Video of His Own Prediction Goes Viral After Star Seattle Mariners Baseball Player Creates History By Being First Catcher to Win Home Run Derby.

Bryan Braman Dies

The Eagles are saddened to learn of the passing of Bryan Braman pic.twitter.com/5VFJKBKbXZ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 17, 2025

