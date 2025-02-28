After losing to Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl LIX, the Kansas City Chiefs were looking to strengthen its team for the next season. They handed a three-week time for Travis Kelce to decide on his future as he was entering his final year of contract. Many rumours were floating regarding the player’s retirement. But the 35-year-old Tight-End confirmed his participation for NFL 2025-26 season. The star tight end made the announcement via text to "The Pat McAfee Show," where his message was read live on air. “I'm coming back, for sure,” Kelce wrote. ICC Chairman Jay Shah Congratulates Super Bowl LIX Winners Philadelphia Eagles, Extends Wishes to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Grand Success of Mega Event (See Post).

Travis Kelce Shuts Down Retirement Rumours

Travis Kelce confirms he’s returning for the Chiefs’ next season, shutting down retirement rumors. pic.twitter.com/5O3Uwut5yB — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)