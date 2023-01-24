A spot in the semifinals is on the line when Stefanos Tsitsipas goes up against Jiri Lehecka in a men's singles quarterfinal at Australian Open 2023 on Tuesday, January 24. The match will be played at the iconic Rod Laver Arena and will begin at 2:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports 2, 3 and 5 will be providing live telecast of this contest. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest online, on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Novak Djokovic Cruises Past Alex de Minaur, Books Quarterfinal Spot at Australian Open 2023.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jiri Lehecka Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

Matchday 9️⃣ 👉 Men's Singles Quarterfinals 🔥 Which players will make it to the penultimate round of #AO2023❓💬#SonySportsNetwork #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/wff6OX4ZVN — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)