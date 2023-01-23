Nine-time champion Novak Djokovic has entered the quarterfinal of the Australian Open 2023. The 4th seed Djokovic defeated Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 in the 4th round of men's singles to secure a spot in the last eight of the Australian Open for the 13th time in his career. From the start of the match, Djokovic looked unstoppable and gave no chance to his opponent. The 35-year-old will now face world no.6 Andrey Rublev for a place in the last four. Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna Advance to Mixed Doubles Australian Open 2023 Quarterfinal With Ariel Behar and Makoto Minomiya (Watch Video Highlights).

Novak Djokovic Cruises Past Alex De Minaur

